KP Govt Desirous To Host Next PSL Matches: Chief Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 07:34 PM

KP Govt desirous to host next PSL matches: Chief Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Wednesday said the provincial government was making efforts to host next PSL matches in provincial capital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Wednesday said the provincial government was making efforts to host next PSL matches in provincial capital.

Talking to media here during his visit to Arbab Niaz Stadium, he said work on the stadium was in full swing and to be completed within stipulated time as per international standard.

He said the government was promoting sports and in all divisional headquarters sports stadium were being constructed with a view to promote sports besides haunting new talent.

He said during last five years the sport sector was given full attention and several initiatives were taken in this regard.

Referring to a question he said Rs 2 million would be given to each press club in tribal districts.

