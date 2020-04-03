UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Directed To Complete Recruitment Process Of Employees In 6 Months

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 07:05 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) Friday directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to complete recruitment process of employees in six months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) Friday directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to complete recruitment process of employees in six months.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court directed the provincial government to recruit all employees of BPS-11 and above through KP Public Service Commission.

The court also said the affected parties could be re-appointed by the commission.

The court said employees who did not fall under the KP Employment Regulations Act 2018 were not eligible to be permanent. Until new recruits were in place, existing employees would continue to serve in those positions, it added.

The court also expressed annoyance over KP additional advocate general (AAG) for filing time barred petition.

The chief justice said the KP government had made a habit that every petition would be filed late.

He directed the KP AAG to submit affidavit of the KP chief minister.

He directed the affidavit of the chief minister should be included in all time barred petition. The court would issue directions in time barred petitions after reviewing the chief minister affidavit.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said it was always pretended that the copy of the decision was not received timely.

The AAG said this case was not decided on merit. He said the KP Employees Regularization Act 2009 had been applied in this case.

According to the 2018 Act, only employees of relevant projects would be permanent but not all other employees, he added.

The chief justice asked whether employees were not part of the projects according to the Act.

The counsel for the employees said they were not part of the staff but now the decision had come and the order had been placed.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said the employees could be regular if the relevant projects were changed.

The AAG said if these employees were regularized then a new Pandora box would open.

The chief justice asked why he was not telling the court about all the facts before the decision was made.

The AAG said the employees of 2019 and 2020 would also come to the court.

The counsel for employees said their projects had been converted.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said the SC decided that the recruitment for projects would be made through provincial commission.

He asked the government to make a paperbook of all the policies and decisions and submit them to the court so the confusion could be sorted out in such cases.

The chief justice said if anyone wanted a job, he or she had to be appointed through public service commission.

