KP Govt grants 60-day remission to prisoners

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has accorded approval to 60 days special remission on the occasion of Eid to the prisoners confined in the provincial jails.

According to a notification of Home & Tribal Affairs Department on Monday, the remission would not apply to the prisoners involved in offences under Anti-Terrorist Act and anti-state activities.