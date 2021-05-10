UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Grants 60-day Remission To Prisoners

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 10:21 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has accorded approval to 60 days special remission on the occasion of Eid to the prisoners confined in the provincial jails

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has accorded approval to 60 days special remission on the occasion of Eid to the prisoners confined in the provincial jails.

According to a notification of Home & Tribal Affairs Department on Monday, the remission would not apply to the prisoners involved in offences under Anti-Terrorist Act and anti-state activities.

