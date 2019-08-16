UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Launches Second Phase Of Durshal Programme

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 02:38 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched the second phase of Durshal Programme to enable youth in bringing innovative ideas and launch new businesses in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched the second phase of Durshal Programme to enable youth in bringing innovative ideas and launch new businesses in the province.

According to Information Technology board, forty youth including thirteen women have been selected from six districts of the province for the second phase, reported Radio Pakistan.

In the first phase, young entrepreneurs successfully generated more than rupees one million during the last one year.

