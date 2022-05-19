UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Mulling To Allocate Rs170mn For Districts Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2022 | 06:57 PM

KP Govt mulling to allocate Rs170mn for districts development

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government is considering to allocate Rs.170 million for districts development in budget 2022-23 with special focus on rural development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government is considering to allocate Rs.170 million for districts development in budget 2022-23 with special focus on rural development.

Planning and Development Department official told APP that Rs170 million has been proposed for districts development program in KP budget 2022-23 for which most of administrative departments finalized their projects. He said funds for local governments were also included in districts development program.

Maximum funds were proposed for ongoing development projects and all administrative departments were directed to complete their schemes work plans before the set deadline.

He said additional grant of Rs5.9 million has been sought for budgetary preparations, overtime allowances, perks and privileges in the staff.

Maximum funds would be allocated for health, education, communication, agriculture, forestry, water and sanitation and infrastructure development.

Under Accelerated Implementation Program, he said development budget of merged tribal districts are would be enhanced in budget.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have already passed direction regarding utilization of allocated development funds before closing of current fiscal year and all the administrative departments were directed for strict compliance.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Water Budget Agriculture All Government Million

Recent Stories

Islamia University of Bahawalpur's agricultural re ..

Islamia University of Bahawalpur's agricultural resettlement plan crucial for fo ..

52 seconds ago
 China based Gauss Auto Group announces establishme ..

China based Gauss Auto Group announces establishment of EV plant in Pakistan

55 seconds ago
 Aishwarya makes headlines with dramatic entry at C ..

Aishwarya makes headlines with dramatic entry at Cannes

35 minutes ago
 15 beggars detained

15 beggars detained

56 seconds ago
 China's science academy to hold virtual exhibition ..

China's science academy to hold virtual exhibitions

58 seconds ago
 Mayor warns action against overcharging of birth, ..

Mayor warns action against overcharging of birth, death certificates' fee

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.