KP Govt mulling to allocate Rs170mn for districts development

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government is considering to allocate Rs.170 million for districts development in budget 2022-23 with special focus on rural development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government is considering to allocate Rs.170 million for districts development in budget 2022-23 with special focus on rural development.

Planning and Development Department official told APP that Rs170 million has been proposed for districts development program in KP budget 2022-23 for which most of administrative departments finalized their projects. He said funds for local governments were also included in districts development program.

Maximum funds were proposed for ongoing development projects and all administrative departments were directed to complete their schemes work plans before the set deadline.

He said additional grant of Rs5.9 million has been sought for budgetary preparations, overtime allowances, perks and privileges in the staff.

Maximum funds would be allocated for health, education, communication, agriculture, forestry, water and sanitation and infrastructure development.

Under Accelerated Implementation Program, he said development budget of merged tribal districts are would be enhanced in budget.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have already passed direction regarding utilization of allocated development funds before closing of current fiscal year and all the administrative departments were directed for strict compliance.