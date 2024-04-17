KP govt releases Rs 80mln for relief activities in merged districts: PDMA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) On the instruction of the provincial government the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has released Rs 80 million for relief activities in rain affected merged districts.

Director PDMA Sobia Hassam said here Wednesday that Rs 20 million has been transferred to the district administrations of each North and South Waziristan, Rs 5 million to district Kurram, Rs15 million to district Khyber, Rs 10 million to each Mohmand and Bajaur districts.

APP/adi