KP Govt Spends Systematically On Development Of Merged Districts: PA Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 09:07 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra Monday told the provincial assembly that KP government was spending more on development of merged districts despite limited resources only to bring those areas at par with rest of the country

Responding during question hour session, he said development of merged district is a national responsibility, adding that during the current fiscal year the government would spend 100% development budget allocated for merged districts.

He said that during the last two year the government spent more than 90 percent budget on development projects in the merged districts and Sehat Insaf Card was first launched in these areas and later extended to other districts.

He said the government released Rs one billion till August last year and this year Rs 14 billion would be spent.

Referring to PPP's criticism on KP government, he said if PPP's Sindh government expressed willingness to contribute its share for development of tribal districts the KP would increased its share from 48 to 60 billion rupees.

On a question of Shaghufa Malik of ANP, the CM's aide Kamran Bangash the KP government released Rs 13.5 million for welfare of artists during the year 2017-18 while under a project Rs 30,000 monthly stipend was given to 500 artists.

The question was referred to the committee concerned as the mover was not satisfied with the reply provided to her question.

