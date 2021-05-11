KP Govt starts appointment of 1900 lecturers through PSC: Bangash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash Tuesday said that the government has initiated appointments process on 1900 posts of lecturers through public service commission (PSC).

In a statement, he said that the posts include 1057 male lecturers and 843 female lecturers for which the intending candidates can apply till May 28, adding that KPPSC has already advertised the posts for different subjects.

He said that the appointments would help overcome the shortage of college teachers in the province despite the fact that it would be an extra burden on the provincial kitty but on the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan the decision was taken in vital interest of the youth.

Bangash said that the appointment at such a huge level was a reflection of the Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision to equip youth with education and a better future.

He asserted the appointment process would be completed on merit basis.