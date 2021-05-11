UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Starts Appointment Of 1900 Lecturers Through PSC: Bangash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 08:00 PM

KP Govt starts appointment of 1900 lecturers through PSC: Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash Tuesday said that the government has initiated appointments process on 1900 posts of lecturers through public service commission (PSC).

In a statement, he said that the posts include 1057 male lecturers and 843 female lecturers for which the intending candidates can apply till May 28, adding that KPPSC has already advertised the posts for different subjects.

He said that the appointments would help overcome the shortage of college teachers in the province despite the fact that it would be an extra burden on the provincial kitty but on the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan the decision was taken in vital interest of the youth.

Bangash said that the appointment at such a huge level was a reflection of the Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision to equip youth with education and a better future.

He asserted the appointment process would be completed on merit basis.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Shortage Prime Minister Chief Minister Education Male May KPPSC Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

National Ambulance accelerates deployment of resou ..

4 minutes ago

Ministry of Health reaffirms importance of vaccina ..

1 hour ago

235 arrested, 71 shops sealed for SOPs violation i ..

1 hour ago

President feels people can overcome Covid by stick ..

1 hour ago

Afghan President Invites Taliban to Attend Next Gr ..

1 hour ago

Federal Judge in Mexico Halts President's Law on H ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.