KP govt, State Bank-OneLink signed MoU to enable people to pay sales tax Online: Taimur

Another spectacular move of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government led by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan when an agreement was reached to pay sales tax on services for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Online

Another spectacular move of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government led by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan when an agreement was reached to pay sales tax on services for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Online.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government, State Bank of Pakistan and OneLink and with this now sales tax could now be paid from any bank's online application from anywhere.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance and Health Minister Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra while talking to media here during daily briefing here at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday. Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Kamran Khan Bangash on Information and Higher Education accompanied him during the briefing.

The Provincial Minister said that the Online portal would make it easier for the business community to submit taxes and termed such a move a stepping stone to our digitization. No need to visit government institutions and offices, the Provincial Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra informed.

The problems of traders will be reduced and transparency would come, Minister of Health and Finance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said, adding, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) collected Rs. 17 billion in taxes last year.

He said, the provincial revenue was expected to reach Rs 21 billion this year as a result revenue has increased by 120% in the last two years. The rate of 30 taxes, he said, has been reduced in the province due to Corona. Despite reduction in tax rate, revenue has increased, Taimur Jhagra said while answering a question.

The option of complete lockdown in the province would be the last option, Kamran Bangash said in a response to a quarry. Economic activities in the province cannot be stopped, Provincial Government Spokesperson Kamran Khan Bangash added.

He said, two-day transport in inter-cities and local, 50% attendance in offices and other measures were showing positive results.