KP Govt takes pragmatic measures for welfare of transgender community

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Social Welfare Officer of Social Welfare Department Naeem Afridi Wednesday said the government was taking pragmatic measures for the welfare transgender community to make them useful citizen.

Addressing an event organized here by "Khawendo Kor" a non-governmental organization (NGO), he said"Transgender is important part of the society and provincial government has initiated various projects of welfare for them.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive Khawendo Kor appreciated the KP government for taking numerous measures for transgender community and called for effective legislation for protection of their rights.