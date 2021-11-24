KP govt taking steps to benefit from tourism, agriculture sectors: Prime Minister

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government was taking steps to benefit from the tourism and agriculture sectors.

He said a record number of tourists visited northern areas and KP during the last year, adding the promotion of tourism sector would create immense opportunities of employment.

The prime minister said this during a meeting with KP Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and Chief Secretary Dr Shehzad Bangash.

The KP's political situation and steps taken by the provincial government for service delivery were discussed during the meeting.

On the occasion, the prime minister was briefed about the ongoing development projects in the province and progress made in the infrastructure for promotion of tourism.

The prime minister was also given a detailed briefing about the government's steps to fully benefit from the natural capacity of province in production of olive, saffron, Sidr honey and minerals and on measures to increase exports of these products.

The prime minister directed to complete different projects in the stipulated time.

