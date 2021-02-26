KP Govt to ensure implementation of minimum wage for labourers : Shoukat Yousafzai

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Labor and Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai on Friday said that provincial government was taking necessary steps for protection of labourers' rights and ensure implementation of minimum wage of Rs 17,500.

The minister said that economic prosperity and industrial development could only be achieved by protecting and providing facilities to labourers and working class.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of Labour and Culture Department.

Federal Secretary, Workers Welfare ( WWF) was also present on this occasion.

He said that government was providing facilities to labourers though workers welfare fund.

Shoukat Yousafzai said that role of labour community was of vital importance in national progress and development, said that the government was taking concrete steps for the welfare of labourers in all sectors.

He said that more than 2,000 residential flats were being constructed and would be handed over to labourers soon.

The next meeting will be held in Islamabad on Wednesday to finalize policy regarding service rules and residential flats for teachers of Workers Welfare board.