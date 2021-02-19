UrduPoint.com
KP Govt To Introduce Mobile App To Prevent Harassment In Universities: Kamran

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 11:12 PM

KP Govt to introduce mobile app to prevent harassment in universities: Kamran

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government decides to introduce mobile app to prevent harassment in universities, while paper checking procedure will also be changed, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash said here on Friday

"We are introducing mobile apps to protect students from exploitation and harassment and to improve the environment, and are also changing the procedure of paper checking", he said during an interview with Pakhtunkhwa Radio Swat.

Bangash said the establishment of universities is essential in view of the growing trend of higher education among the youth, but universities need to strengthen their internal systems and should be self sustaining, he emphasized.

The Engineering University in Swat will set an example under the self sustaining vision of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said adding that the University has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an American University to provide an international standard learning environment at the University.

He said the agreement would provide technical assistance to the University and enable students from both universities to participate in each other's academic activities, added the Special Assistant.

He further said that evening classes have been launched in colleges and the number of such colleges will increase from 9 to 24 next year.

Responding to a question he said that along with the promotion of tourism in Swat, steps are being taken to protect the natural beauty of the valley from all kinds of challenges. The Swat River is the identity of the valley and indiscriminate action has been taken against illegal mining and encroachments to preserve its natural structure.

He said that with the completion of development projects especially Swat Motorway Phase II, Swat would enter a new era of tourism and economic development.

He further informed that economic zones are being set up across the province, which will provide the best employment opportunities to the youth.

