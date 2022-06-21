Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Minority Affairs Wazirzada on Tuesday said that the provincial government has decided to officially celebrate 26 minorities' festivals in next two years

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Minority Affairs Wazirzada on Tuesday said that the provincial government has decided to officially celebrate 26 minorities' festivals in next two years.

Addressing annual Easter dinner here Wazirzada said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan carried out unprecedented work for welfare and development of minorities in the last four years.

He said for the first time the government has set aside Rs 2.45 billion for minorities, adding that scholarships have been initiated for thousands of minorities' students while Rs 10,000 per month would be given exclusively to widows.

Tehsil Chairman Nowshera Ishaq Khattak Ishaq Khattak said that the minority community has played an important role in the development of Nowshera.

From day one, the minority community has stood firm with and PTI is proud of them.

MPA Wilson Wazir, Ravi Kumar, Ranjit Singh, Assistant Commissioner Maryam, a large number of other religions and Christian community were present on the occasion.

Addressing the function, MPA Ravi Kumar also said that the minority community of Nowshera is fortunate to have leaders like Pervez Khattak, who always preferred to work for welfare of minority community.