KP Govt To Plant One Billion Saplings: Ishtiaq Urmar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 05:00 PM

KP Govt to plant one billion saplings: Ishtiaq Urmar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Environment, Syed Mohammad Ishtiaq Urmar Sunday said that one billion saplings were being planted across the province under 10 billion Tree Afforestation Project initiated by the PTI government in the country.

Addressing a function held here, the provincial minister said that Forests Department had also grown its own nurseries for the ongoing tree plantation tree.

He said that the incumbent government was extending maximum relief to peasants and land owners. Beside, provision of technical assistance, they are also being provided free plants.

The provincial minister said that increase in forest cover area can bring maximum decline in the severity of weather. Therefore, he urged for joint efforts for making country clean and green.

