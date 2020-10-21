KP govt to set up cargo terminal on, Ghulam Khan, Angor Adda border points: Minister

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is all set to construct cargo terminals on Ghulam Khan in Minran Shah, North Waziristan and Angor Adda, South Waziristan border points between Pakistan and Afghanistan to promote trade and economic ties with the brotherly neighbouring country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is all set to construct cargo terminals on Ghulam Khan in Minran Shah, North Waziristan and Angor Adda, South Waziristan border points between Pakistan and Afghanistan to promote trade and economic ties with the brotherly neighbouring country.

During his visit to Angor Adda and Ghulam Khan border points, Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Malik Shah Mohammad Khan Wazir said that the cargo terminals were being constructed to facilitate the transporters besides providing employment opportunities to local youth.

He said his visit to the border points was aimed to finalize the one out of three identified places for the terminals, adding that the government was committed to bring tribal districts at par with other developed areas of the country.

On the occasion, GOC North Waziristan Shakir Khattak, local elders and high officials of transport departments were also present.