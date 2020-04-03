KP govt treats members of Tableeghi Jammat as their guests: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Friday said the delegates of Tableeghi Jammat who are busy in preaching and promotion of Islamic teaching and values in the province as its guest and extending full facilities to them

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Friday said the delegates of Tableeghi Jammat who are busy in preaching and promotion of Islamic teaching and values in the province as its guest and extending full facilities to them.

In a message, the CM said that KP government was taking good care of delegations of Tableeghi Jammat who have come to KP from different parts of the country for a noble cause, adding that the government would continue providing them all facilities till their stay in the province.

He said that the delegates of Tableeghi Jammat have left their homes for a noble religious cause and KP government highly values their sacrifice.

The CM assured for making respectable arrangements for protective return of delegations of Tableeghi Jammat to their respective areas and said that all district administrations have been issued necessary directions in this regard.