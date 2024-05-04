KP Ministers Hold Meeting On City Improvement Project Mardan
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) A meeting chaired by Provincial Minister for Local Government, Elections, and Rural Development, Arshad Ayub, and Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru, was held, here to discuss ongoing progress on “City Improvement Project Mardan."
The meeting was attended by members of the Provincial Assembly, including Shafi Jan, Mian Umar Kakakhel, and Mian Iftikhar,
Local government department secretary, special secretary, Director General, WSSP officials from Mardan district, and representatives from the Asian Development Bank, including Director Omer Ali.
During the meeting, the Secretary provided a detailed briefing on the progress of the "City Improvement Project Mardan" under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City Improvement Project.
The secretary explained ongoing construction work in detail and future projects which would be included in the Mardan Master Plan.
Provincial Minister Arshad Ayub directed the relevant officials to ensure the timely completion of the Mardan City Improvement Project, emphasizing that no delays should be tolerated.
On this occasion, KP Minister for food Shah Toru highlighted the benefits of the project, stating that it will not only address waterlogging issues in Mardan but also meet modern demands.
He further emphasized that the project will significantly reduce the risks of flooding and contribute to the beautification and cleanliness of urban areas, ultimately leading to positive health impacts for citizens.
