Open Menu

Motorway Police Conduct Exercise With FW, Shell

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2024 | 07:32 PM

Motorway police conduct exercise with FW, Shell

The Motorway Police conducted an emergency exercise on Motorway with the FWO and Shell, on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The Motorway Police conducted an emergency exercise on Motorway with the FWO and Shell, on Thursday.

According to a spokesman, medical emergency, fire fighting and emergency control were part of the exercise. Oil spill and vehicle recovery were also part of the mega drill.

The FWO officials were also present.

Zonal Commander DIG Masroor Alam Kulachi said the safety of road users in emergency situations was first priority of the police. Keeping oneself always prepared for emergency situations leads to increased professional performance. "We thank FWO and Shell Pakistan for being part of mega drill," the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Fire Police Motorway Oil Road Vehicle FWO Shell Pakistan Limited

Recent Stories

Broke the begging bowl as nations prospered throug ..

Broke the begging bowl as nations prospered through hard work, not aid: Prime Mi ..

39 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan, Tajikistan sign declaration on strateg ..

Azerbaijan, Tajikistan sign declaration on strategic partnership

4 minutes ago
 Concept paper for “Faisalabad Integrated Urban W ..

Concept paper for “Faisalabad Integrated Urban Water Management and Vitalizati ..

4 minutes ago
 Rubina Khalid conducts surprise visit to BISP paym ..

Rubina Khalid conducts surprise visit to BISP payment campsite, One Window Cente ..

4 minutes ago
 WAPDA discusses financing opportunities with ADB f ..

WAPDA discusses financing opportunities with ADB for its projects

4 minutes ago
 Govt running campaign to create awareness about he ..

Govt running campaign to create awareness about heatwave

4 hours ago
‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confid ..

‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’

6 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework a ..

Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount

6 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

11 hours ago
 ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's d ..

ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan