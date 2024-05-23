Motorway Police Conduct Exercise With FW, Shell
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2024 | 07:32 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The Motorway Police conducted an emergency exercise on Motorway with the FWO and Shell, on Thursday.
According to a spokesman, medical emergency, fire fighting and emergency control were part of the exercise. Oil spill and vehicle recovery were also part of the mega drill.
The FWO officials were also present.
Zonal Commander DIG Masroor Alam Kulachi said the safety of road users in emergency situations was first priority of the police. Keeping oneself always prepared for emergency situations leads to increased professional performance. "We thank FWO and Shell Pakistan for being part of mega drill," the spokesman added.
