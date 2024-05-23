Two Brick Kiln's Operation Stopped
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2024 | 06:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The Environment Protection department stopped operation at two brick kilns running on old technology near here Thursday.
The teams registered cases against owners in addition to imposing Rs 200,000 fine on them.
According to official sources, a brick kiln was sealed near Chak 242/R-B Dasuha bypass road while another near Chak 247/R-B Miani.
