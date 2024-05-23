NEPRA Concludes Hearing Into CPPA-G Petition About Power Purchase Prices For FY 2024-25
Published May 23, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday concluded public hearing into public petition regarding Projected Power Purchase Price for FY 2024-25 for Determination of Consumer End Tariff of DISCOs filed by Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G).
The hearing was presided over by Chairman NEPRA Waseem Mukhtar while other members Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana, Member Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Maqsood Anwar Khan and member Punjab Amina Ahmed were also present.
The CPPA-G on behalf of DISCO submitted report about projected power purchase price for FY 2024-25 which would be part of tariff after approval of the authority.
The CPPA-G in its report submitted seven suggestions to the authority in its report. However, the authority would decide the matter while keeping into consideration of all stakeholders views.
