Anti-encroachment Operation Held In Karkhana Bazaar
Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2024 | 06:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) An anti-encroachment operation was held in Karkhana Bazaar, here on Thursday.
The anti-encroachment squad of Municipal Corporation removed big size sheds in front of the shops besides demolishing concrete and temporary set-ups.
Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Muhammad Zubair Wattoo supervised the operation. Heavy machinery was used in the operation.
