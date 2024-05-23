Open Menu

Anti-encroachment Operation Held In Karkhana Bazaar

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Anti-encroachment operation held in Karkhana Bazaar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) An anti-encroachment operation was held in Karkhana Bazaar, here on Thursday.

The anti-encroachment squad of Municipal Corporation removed big size sheds in front of the shops besides demolishing concrete and temporary set-ups.

Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Muhammad Zubair Wattoo supervised the operation. Heavy machinery was used in the operation.

