- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Concept paper for “Faisalabad Integrated Urban Water Management and Vitalization Project” approv ..
Concept Paper For “Faisalabad Integrated Urban Water Management And Vitalization Project” Approved
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2024 | 07:32 PM
The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved a concept paper for “Faisalabad Integrated Urban Water Management and Vitalization Project”
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved a concept paper for “Faisalabad Integrated Urban Water Management and Vitalization Project”.
According to official sources here Thursday, the Asian Development Bank would provide financial aid of $ 1.2 million for preparation of feasibility of a mega project of waste water treatment plant.
The wastewater treatment plant will be the first mega project in the country which will be set up in the eastern part of the city with 66 million gallon daily capacity.
Under the project, a centralized wastewater treatment plant will be constructed on Satiana Road while de-centralized wastewater treatment plants in five different villages will be part of the project. This plant will help overcome environmental pollution related issues of the city besides watering crops with treated water.
Recent Stories
Broke the begging bowl as nations prospered through hard work, not aid: Prime Mi ..
Azerbaijan, Tajikistan sign declaration on strategic partnership
Rubina Khalid conducts surprise visit to BISP payment campsite, One Window Cente ..
Motorway police conduct exercise with FW, Shell
WAPDA discusses financing opportunities with ADB for its projects
Govt running campaign to create awareness about heatwave
‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’
Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount
PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Broke the begging bowl as nations prospered through hard work, not aid: Prime Minister Shehbaz Shari ..36 minutes ago
-
LCCI president offers condolences at Iranian consulate44 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 conducts training session for Comsats University Abbottabad students44 minutes ago
-
SSP assures cooperation to business community44 minutes ago
-
Next anti-polio campaign from June 353 minutes ago
-
NEPRA concludes hearing into CPPA-G petition about power purchase prices for FY 2024-2553 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation held in Karkhana Bazaar54 minutes ago
-
Navarro’s painting demonstration mesmerize art enthusiasts54 minutes ago
-
Two brick kiln's operation stopped54 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 conducts mock drills to cope with possible flood situation54 minutes ago
-
Rubina Khalid conducts surprise visit to BISP payment campsite, One Window Center1 minute ago
-
Commissioner visits model children home1 hour ago