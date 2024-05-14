KP NAT 2023 Results: Girls outperform boys in all grades; performance of rural students remains stable

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department and Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE) have announced the results of the National Achievement Test (NAT) 2023 on Tuesday here, which included an assessment of English, Urdu, Mathematics, and Science subjects for class IV and VIII students of KP, including the merged districts.

Girls outperformed boys in all grades, and the performance of KP rural students remained stable compared to urban students.

A ceremony to release the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa NAT 2023 results was held here on Tuesday. Secretary, Elementary & Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Masood Ahmad, Director General of Pakistan Institute of Education Dr. Muhammad Shahid Soroya, officers of the Provincial Education Department, officials of the Education Boards, and a large number of partners and media representatives involved in the preparation of the results were present.

Secretary Education, Masood Ahmad said that collaboration within education departments, PIE, and Federal Ministry is key to fostering a positive educational environment that empowers future generations.

By working together with our dedicated teachers, we can instill integrity and a passion for learning in our students. This investment in their education will yield long-term benefits, eliminating the need for external measures in the future.

In his opening remarks, Director General of Pakistan Institute of Education Dr. Muhammad Shahid Soroya said "The success of the NAT in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a testament to the power of collaboration the Directorate of Curriculum and Teacher Education. From initial development to analysis, this valuable assessment owes much to the dedication of all involved.”

This collaborative spirit allows us to identify areas for improvement and connect with policymakers to ensure our education system meets the needs of students. Looking ahead, the upcoming pilot NAT this year provides another opportunity for discussion and refinement.

"We encourage ongoing dialogue with our provincial partners as we work together to build a strong educational future for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"

He said that 6,000 students of class IV and VIII from 312 government educational institutions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the merged districts, participated in the NAT 2023, which is 24% of the total educational institutions of KP and 26% of the students.

In this test, English, urdu and Mathematics were reviewed for class IV students, while Mathematics and Science were reviewed for class VIII students. In class IV, students scored 38% in Mathematics, 44% in English, and 55% in Urdu, while in class VIII, students scored 43% in Science and 35% in Mathematics.

According to the test results, class IV students scored 40% in English while girls scored 49%, 39% in Mathematics while girls scored 40%, 51% in Urdu while girls scored 63%, 35% in Mathematics in class VIII while girls scored 37%, 41% in Science and girls scored 47%.

According to the report, overall, performance in all classes and subjects needs improvement, especially in English, Mathematics, and Science (average scores for these subjects were below 50%). Eighth graders scored an average of 44% in science, while fourth graders performed better in Urdu (57%) than English (45%). In the fourth grade math review, 26% of students scored less than 25%.

In the eighth grade math review, 21% of the students who took the test scored 25%.

The report says that if these subjects are compared between urban and rural areas, the position of rural students is prominent.

In class IV, KP urban students scored 40% while rural students scored 49%, in Mathematics urban students scored 38% while rural students scored 42%, in Urdu subject urban students scored 53% while rural students scored 60%.

Similarly, in class VIII, the percentage of urban and rural students in the Mathematics subject is equal to 35, 35%, while in the Science subject, urban students scored 44% while rural students scored 43%.

If we compare the results of this year with the NAT 2019, it shows that class IV students had scored 49%, which has come down to 45% this year.

