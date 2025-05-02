- Home
- Pakistan
- KP Police praised for swift recovery of snatched car belonging to Transgender Community in Peshawar
KP Police Praised For Swift Recovery Of Snatched Car Belonging To Transgender Community In Peshawar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2025 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police have earned widespread praise for their quick response in recovering a snatched car belonging to a member of the transgender community in Peshawar.
The vehicle was successfully retrieved within hours of the incident, showcasing the police's efficiency and commitment to protecting all citizens, including marginalized groups.
To acknowledge and appreciate prompt response and action by Police team, the transgender community visited Charsadda City Police station and cut a cake for officials.
According to details, Katrina Khan, a transgender rights activist and head of Rehabilitation, education, Skill Development, Training, and Awareness (REST) organization, was deprived of her car allegedly by Fazil Shah in Charsadda district.
Soon after the incident, Katrina approached police through calling 15 Emergency Police and also visited City Police Station Charsdda.
Upon receiving complaint, DSP Charsadda Zardad Khan initiative prompt action and through efforts by Additional SHO, Sadiq Khan within few hours the snatched car was recovered.
According to Katrina there was also an amount of Rs. 1.5 million in the car along with original registration.
Katrina along with few community members visited Charsadda Police Station and thanked DSP Zardad Khan and ASHO, Sadiq Khan for their cooperation and early recovery of the car.
Speaking on the occasion, ASHO Sadiq Khan informed that the snatcher has also been arrested an is under interrogation.
In response to a question about handing over of car and other valuables to Katrina, Sadiq Khan said the action for recovery of car has been taken after filing of the FIR and the stolen goods would be handed over to her through court.
Katrina on this occasion, expressed her heartfelt thanks to Police team for recovery of her stolen car and valuable goods.
This prompt action highlights the KP Police's dedication to justice and reinforces the importance of equal protection under the law, she remarked.
Recent Stories
Brothers Kill mother, sister in name of ‘honour’ in Lahore; father also arre ..
Pakistan raises concerns over visa revocations, stranded citizens at Indian bord ..
PMDC, health ministry resolve admission issue of FATA, Balochistan students
Gold jewelry exports from Pakistan at risk as govt mulls suspension of SRO 760
Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain likely in Punjab today
Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls Indian propaganda baseless
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025
Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..
China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..
Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS
PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Police praised for swift recovery of snatched car belonging to Transgender Community in Peshawar54 seconds ago
-
Two held in elderly woman's blind murder case56 seconds ago
-
Health employees' leaves cancelled amid emergency measures58 seconds ago
-
Pehalgam's false flag operation exposes India's evil designs against Pakistan: Experts1 minute ago
-
India should refrain from provocation: Governor Tessori1 minute ago
-
'Echo de Music' workshop held at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture1 minute ago
-
CEO Health Authority visits THQ hospital11 minutes ago
-
687 POs among 2,328 'criminals' arrested in April11 minutes ago
-
Chairman PEC calls for stronger academia-industry collaboration at GIKI Career Fair 202511 minutes ago
-
ASG holds annual function, alumni meet-up and campfire21 minutes ago
-
Developers directed for strict compliance of rules and regulations21 minutes ago
-
Power supply disrupted at 150 feeders21 minutes ago