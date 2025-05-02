KP Police praised for swift recovery of snatched car belonging to Transgender Community in Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police have earned widespread praise for their quick response in recovering a snatched car belonging to a member of the transgender community in Peshawar.

The vehicle was successfully retrieved within hours of the incident, showcasing the police's efficiency and commitment to protecting all citizens, including marginalized groups.

To acknowledge and appreciate prompt response and action by Police team, the transgender community visited Charsadda City Police station and cut a cake for officials.

According to details, Katrina Khan, a transgender rights activist and head of Rehabilitation, education, Skill Development, Training, and Awareness (REST) organization, was deprived of her car allegedly by Fazil Shah in Charsadda district.

Soon after the incident, Katrina approached police through calling 15 Emergency Police and also visited City Police Station Charsdda.

Upon receiving complaint, DSP Charsadda Zardad Khan initiative prompt action and through efforts by Additional SHO, Sadiq Khan within few hours the snatched car was recovered.

According to Katrina there was also an amount of Rs. 1.5 million in the car along with original registration.

Katrina along with few community members visited Charsadda Police Station and thanked DSP Zardad Khan and ASHO, Sadiq Khan for their cooperation and early recovery of the car.

Speaking on the occasion, ASHO Sadiq Khan informed that the snatcher has also been arrested an is under interrogation.

In response to a question about handing over of car and other valuables to Katrina, Sadiq Khan said the action for recovery of car has been taken after filing of the FIR and the stolen goods would be handed over to her through court.

Katrina on this occasion, expressed her heartfelt thanks to Police team for recovery of her stolen car and valuable goods.

This prompt action highlights the KP Police's dedication to justice and reinforces the importance of equal protection under the law, she remarked.