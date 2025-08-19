KP Prison Rehab Centre Produces First Drug-free Batch Of Prisoners
Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2025 | 06:20 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Drug Rehabilitation and Treatment Centre established at Haripur Central Jail has successfully completed treatment for its first batch of 10 inmates.
According to jail authorities, the centre was set up on the directives of the Inspector General of Prisons, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to help drug-addicted prisoners reintegrate into society as useful citizens.
The rehabilitation process, supervised by professional psychologists, included medical care, balanced diet, exercise, sports, religious guidance, and vocational training.
Prisoners who completed the program said they had not only overcome addiction but also acquired religious and technical skills, pledging never to return to drugs.
Deputy Superintendent of Jail, Akhtar Hussain Shah said the program’s scope would be expanded to include more inmates, enabling them to lead healthy and productive lives.
