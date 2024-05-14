Open Menu

KP Prosecutors Observe Pen Down Strike

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2024 | 01:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) On the call of the Prosecution Officers Welfare Association (POWA) the public prosecutors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday observed a two-day pen-down strike against non-payment of allowance and no service structure for them.

An official release of POWA issued here said that a Prosecutor was an officer of Grade-19 and 20 but they were being deprived of Rs 20,000 allowance as it was frozen since 2018.

It further demanded establishment of a prosecution department and service structure for them.

Earlier, the POs boycotted the courts' proceedings and all sorts of official work. They did not take part in any court proceedings and police investigations and warned to prolong the two-day strike if their demands were not fulfilled.

