KP receives new consignment of Sinovac vaccine

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday received consignment of 240000 doses of Sinovac vaccine said Director General Health Services.

He said the newly received vaccine has been dispatched to districts concerned adding the process of vaccination against COVID-19 continued uninterrupted in the province.

The KP Health Department said so far 398724 citizens have completed their course of vaccination across the province while the number of those administered the first jab of vaccine has reached 1390000. Till date a total of over 1711000 vaccine doses have been administered to people.

It further said that vaccination was underway at 675 centers across the province of which 597 were ordinary centers while 36 were mass vaccination centers. At the far-flung areas, 42 mobile vaccination teams were also functional.