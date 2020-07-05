KP Speaker inaugurates four Open-Air-Gyms

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) ::Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani here on Sunday fulfilled another promise made to the people by inaugurating four state-of-the-art Open-Air-Gymnasiums out of total five approved across the district.

Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and MNA Ali Khan Jadoon were present during the colourful inauguration ceremony of the Open-Air-Gymnasiums at four different places as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to create sports facilities for the youth across the country.

With the efforts of Speaker Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and MNA Ali Khan Jadoon, Open Air Gymnasiums were set up at 5 different places for the citizens, out of which 4 gyms were inaugurated.

The total cost of the gymnasiums is Rs 20 million, while the cost of one gym is Rs 5 million.

The establishment of an Open-Air-Gym is an important need of the hour to provide free exercise facilities to the youth of the area and to encourage them to engage in healthy activities and expend their energies in positive ways.

Under the Open Air Gym, exercise machines have been installed in 4 different parks of the City, including Jinnah Bagh Park, Jail Park (Malikpura), Lady Garden and Jinnahabad Park. These exercise facilities will be provided free of charge to the people so that the citizens can take care of their health.

It is worth mentioning here that the basic idea and installation of the Open-Air-Gym across the province was of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan to provide and ensure best healthcare facilities to the youth free of cost and the youth can avail such facilities any time by making exercise in their habit.

When contacted Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan Khattak said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan directed them to provide such facilities across the province and the Directorate of Sports had expedited its work for installation of 100 such state-of-the-art Open-Air-Gymnasium all across the province.

He said the Chief Minister KP also directed them to prepare SOPs regarding opening of grounds and other playing areas and currently work was on to have these SOPs very soon.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had the honor of being considered as the hub of sporting and youth activities because of the keen interest of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan.

Asfandyar Khan said such Open-Air-Gymnasium would also be installed in merged tribal areas on priority as desired by the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.