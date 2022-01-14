KP Tourism week titled 'Investment Opportunities in Tourism Sector' concludes at Dubai Expo

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Week titled 'Investment Opportunities in Tour­ism Sector' concluded at Pakistan Pavilion, Dubai Expo featuring, investment conferences, musical performances, traditional dances, truck art, wood carving and gem stones. Speaking at the closing ceremony of KP Tourism Week at Pakistan Pavilion, Dubai Expo, KP Secretary for sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs Amir Sultan Tareen highlighted various aspects about the investment opportunities in tourism sector, said a statement.

The secretary briefed participants about the investment opportunities in the KP tourism sector, particularly in the Integrated Tourism Zones.

He said investors would be provided facilities and incentives through one-window operations and land to boost public-private partnership in the field of tourism.

He said four Letters of Intent for investment were signed while a number of international and Dubai-based investors expressed willingness to invest in various projects of KP tourism sector.

The tourism week closing ceremony was attended by KP Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Director General Kamran Ahmad Afridi, Director General Pakistan Trade Development Authority Rizwan Tariq, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment and Trade (KP-BOIT) Chief Executive Officer Hassan Daud Butt and others.