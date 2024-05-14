- Home
KP Vaccination Campaign Aim To Protect Children Under The Age Of Two Against Perilous Diseases: Arif Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2024 | 07:57 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has commenced a special intensified outreach vaccination campaign aimed at protecting children under the age of two against twelve perilous diseases.
The campaign, which began province-wide on May 13th, is scheduled to run until May 25th, 2024, says a press release issued here. During this period, the EPI teams would be stationed at fixed sites, while mobile teams will traverse identified areas to ensure comprehensive coverage of vaccination campaign.
The Primary focus of this initiative is to immunize children against diseases such as Childhood Tuberculosis (TB), Polio, Diarrhoea, Pneumonia, Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Hepatitis-B, Meningitis, Measles, and Rubella.
Dr. Muhammad Arif Khan, Director EPI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasized the severity of measles, a highly contagious viral infection transmitted through respiratory droplets. He highlighted its potential to cause severe complications and even fatalities, particularly among children.
"Measles poses a significant threat, primarily affecting children, and can lead to respiratory complications," stated Dr. Arif Khan. "Prevention through vaccination is paramount as there is no specific treatment for measles. Vaccination not only safeguards individuals but also prevents the transmission of the virus within communities."
Dr. Arif Khan reiterated the importance of completing the two-dose vaccination regimen, with the initial dose typically administered at 9 months and the second at 15 months of age. He reassured the parents that the vaccine is readily available free of charge at all basic health units across the province.
"It is imperative for parents to ensure their children receive both doses of the vaccine for long-term immunity against these diseases," emphasized Dr. Arif Khan. "Our dedicated teams will be accessible throughout the 12-day campaign period, and we urge parents to cooperate with us in safeguarding their children's health, he added.
