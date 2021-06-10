KPK food department to convert into digitalized system by end of 2021: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food & IT Minister Atif Khan Thursday said that provincial government would convert its 'food warehouses' into a proper digitalized system by end of year 2021 to ensure transparency in affairs of the department

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food & IT Minister Atif Khan Thursday said that provincial government would convert its 'food warehouses' into a proper digitalized system by end of year 2021 to ensure transparency in affairs of the department.

All available resources would be utilized to provide relief to the masses in the coming budget and through this system of food department all corrupt practices would comes to end soon, he said while speaking to a private news channel.

All the employees of the food department will be trained on specific software to operate the new system, he added.

He mentioned that in the past, serious complaints were received regarding the transportation of food and monitoring, adding, the new computerized system will also include details of the wheat sold to flour mills and all the records will be updated on a regular basis.

He said food department would also launch an app to monitor the food inspectors who can review the latest status of any wheat sales and purchase centre any time.

"We will also be conducting special training courses in this regard and will ensure that the digitization plan be enabled before the due date," he said.