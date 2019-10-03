UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPPSC Finalizes Recruitment Process Of 786 Medical Officers

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 06:50 PM

KPPSC finalizes recruitment process of 786 medical officers

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) has almost finalized the recruitment process of 786 Medical Officers BPS 17 in health department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) has almost finalized the recruitment process of 786 Medical Officers BPS 17 in health department.

An official communique issued here Thursday said the commission would soon send recommendation of the selected candidates to the health department for further process.

It said that more than 5,000 candidates applied against 786 vacancies of Medical Officers BPS-17, adding that as many as 1714 candidates qualified for interview. Interviews conducted in August and September 2019 while 1662 candidates qualified the interview.

On the basis of test and interview 786 candidates were selected for appointment on the basis of merit and zonal allocation.

Related Topics

August September KPPSC 2019 786 Investment Limited Merit Packaging Limited KPPSC

Recent Stories

Medvedev Arrives in Havana for Talks With Cuban Le ..

19 seconds ago

Pompeo Meets Pope in Vatican, Discusses Need to Pr ..

20 seconds ago

Iran's Revenue From Petrochemicals to Reach $25 Bi ..

22 seconds ago

Kashmiris not to compromise on their identity, dig ..

24 seconds ago

Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho pledges to expedite fight a ..

25 seconds ago

Russia to Allocate Rosatom $20Mln to Build LNG Pro ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.