KPPSC finalizes recruitment process of 786 medical officers

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) has almost finalized the recruitment process of 786 Medical Officers BPS 17 in health department

An official communique issued here Thursday said the commission would soon send recommendation of the selected candidates to the health department for further process.

It said that more than 5,000 candidates applied against 786 vacancies of Medical Officers BPS-17, adding that as many as 1714 candidates qualified for interview. Interviews conducted in August and September 2019 while 1662 candidates qualified the interview.

On the basis of test and interview 786 candidates were selected for appointment on the basis of merit and zonal allocation.