KPRA Arranges Training On Tax Compliance, Litigation Risks

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2022 | 05:33 PM

To improve capacity of staff in withholding tax compliance and reducing tax litigation risks, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) conducted a training session for its finance officers on Friday

USAID-KPRM technically assisted the KPRA in conducting the day-long training session held at a local Hotel in which five officers of KPRA Finance and Accounts wing participated.

Noted Tax Advisor, Zahid Mehmood conducted the training session for the participants and responded to their queries.

KPRA Deputy Director Finance, Ameer Bacha thanked USAID-KPRM for providing staff capacity building and organizational development support to KPRA in a consistent and coherent fashion.

He also added that "this training was much needed for improving compliance, drafting appropriate responses to FBR show cause notices and dealing litigation matters effectively" "The aim of the training was to upskill the KPRA officers to comply with the withholding rules of FBR and KPRA and reduce any risks of litigation by overcoming possibilities of errors, delays and procedural non-compliance in calculation, withholding and payment of taxes on purchases, services and salaries," said USAID's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization (USAID-KPRM) Deputy Chief of Party, Muhammad Yasir.

He appreciated efforts of KPRA management to identify and reduce KPRA organizational risks. He added USAID-KPRM would continue to provide technical assistance to KPRA for capacity building of its staff and organizational development of KPRA.

Other areas where USAID-KPRM is supporting KPRA include automation, establishment of call center, digitization of records, enhancing KPRA inhouse media production capacities, taxpayer registration drives and Collectorate staff capacity building.

>