KPRA Starts Sub-Office in Hattar Industrial Estate

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :To facilitate the Withholding Agents of Hattar Industrial Estate, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has started a Sub-Office at premises of Hattar Industrial Estate.

The staff of the KPRA Regional Office (North) would be available for the facilitation and assistance of Withholding Agents and Service Providers in the Industrial Estate.

KPRA Additional Collector (North) Zulfiqar Ahmed in his statement on the inaugural day of the Sub-Office said that the office has been established on the special directives of Director General KPRA Fayyaz Ali Shah and the purpose of the office is to not only provide assistance to the withholding agents and service providers of the Estate but also to build their capacity and make them able to calculate, withhold and submit their sales tax on services and the sales tax return on their own.

"Sales tax system in KPRA is completely digitized and very simple but we still are working on making it more and more simplified," he said adding, "the aim of the KPRA is to build tax culture in the province and make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa financially strong so that the government can have enough resources of the spending on public uplift.

" Zulfiqar said that KPRA needed the support of the industrialists in building the tax culture and KPRA would be available for their assistance anytime.

Senior Vice Chairman Hattar Industrialists Association Atta ur Rehman Yousafzai welcomed the efforts of DG KPRA and his team for setting-up a special office for Hattar Industrial Estate. Atta ur Rehman Yousafzai assured complete support with the KPRA team on behalf of the association in registering their business and making tax compliance.

He requested for registration of the service providers working in the Estate on priority basis so that the withholding agents could make the sales tax deduction properly without any hurdle.

"The office will help in promoting tax culture and will generate healthy competition in the Estate," he said.