KPT contracting a 6 lane bridge connecting East & West Wharfs: Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday said a big challenge for Karachi Port Trust (KPT) was the movement of cargo and traffic congestion caused by it. He said, "after two and half years of planning/tendering etc, KPT is contracting a 6 lane bridge connecting East & West Wharfs along Native Jettycosting Rs.2.3 billion", he tweeted.

He said the project would be completed in 18 months.