UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Hospital Providing Free Medical Treatment To Resident Of Baba Bhit Island

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 01:10 PM

KPT hospital providing free medical treatment to resident of Baba Bhit Island

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Hospital is providing free monthly medical treatment to the residents of Baba Bhit Island.

According to KPT, the 186 bedded KPT hospital has located in the vicinity of Keamari, with 47 doctors, 238 pera-medical staff and nurses.

The hospital also has rescue Ambulance facility, besides wide range of laboratory tests and medical treatment made available at hospital.

All the latest electro medical machines like ventilator, Bipep, ABG Machine, Infusion pump, Cardiac reader machine and monitors, Defibrillators, Syringe pump, ECG and portable Xray machine etc are also present in the ICU of hospital.

Related Topics

Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Pakistan team departs for South Africa tour today

12 minutes ago

UK Car Output Hit Record Low in February Over COVI ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Mishina, Galliamov Win Pairs Gold in Debu ..

4 minutes ago

Over 20 Iraqis Detained in Ankara on Suspicion of ..

4 minutes ago

Five critically injured in roof collapse incident

4 minutes ago

MoHR achieves lots of milestone on women rights pr ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.