KPT hospital providing free medical treatment to resident of Baba Bhit Island

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Hospital is providing free monthly medical treatment to the residents of Baba Bhit Island.

According to KPT, the 186 bedded KPT hospital has located in the vicinity of Keamari, with 47 doctors, 238 pera-medical staff and nurses.

The hospital also has rescue Ambulance facility, besides wide range of laboratory tests and medical treatment made available at hospital.

All the latest electro medical machines like ventilator, Bipep, ABG Machine, Infusion pump, Cardiac reader machine and monitors, Defibrillators, Syringe pump, ECG and portable Xray machine etc are also present in the ICU of hospital.