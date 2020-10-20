KU announces schedule for submission of examination forms for MA

Controller of Examinations, University of Karachi, Dr Syed Zafar Hussain, on Tuesday announced the schedule of submission of examination forms and fees of MA /Double MA, and Improvement of Division (External) Annual Examination 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ):Controller of Examinations, University of Karachi, Dr Syed Zafar Hussain, on Tuesday announced the schedule of submission of examination forms and fees of MA /Double MA, and Improvement of Division (External) Annual Examination 2019.

He said that students could submit their forms along with fees of Rs. 4650/- till November 5.

The examination form and fee voucher are available on the Karachi University website (www.uok.edu.pk) while examination fee could be deposited at any branch of UBL, HBL, NBP, MCB or Sindh Bank.

The KU Controller of Examinations said that students could deposit their examination forms along with the paid fee voucher and relevant documents at the Counter No. 1 External Unit, located at Silver Jubilee Gate, KU.