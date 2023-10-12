KU, Consulate of Italy organizes seminar of scholarships available in Italian HEIs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Office of the University of Karachi and the Consulate of Italy in Karachi organised a seminar titled ‘Italy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Office of the University of Karachi and the Consulate of Italy in Karachi organised a seminar titled ‘Italy: A Destination for Research and Academic Opportunities,’ at the Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium on Thursday.

The objective of the seminar was to raise awareness regarding the scholarships available in educational institutions in Italy for students from various fields, as well as for teachers and academics associated with education and research, according to a statement.

The cultural coordinator at the Italian Consulate Muhammad Haroon, in Karachi, also gave a presentation on the official homepage of Italian universities. It was explained how and in which category students can apply for admissions and scholarships.

The KU Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Professor Dr. Shaista Tabbusum, said that the aim of the seminar is to highlight the importance of studying in Italy and to make the participants aware of the numerous possibilities and opportunities for studying in Italy that await them and how to explore them.

She mentioned that Italian universities are now among the top globally recognised universities. She said that today’s event was organised to provide insight to our students on how to apply and what possibilities are available for admissions and higher education in Italian universities.

Dr. Tabbusum admired the openness, diversity, and plurality of Italian culture and society. She pointed out that Italy is known for its rich culture, history, beautiful landscapes, and culinary delights, but it is also home to many renowned scholars, architects, scientists, philosophers, and researchers.

She appreciated the efforts made by the Italian consulate to open new opportunities for Pakistani students. She informed the audience that the University of Karachi has already signed a memorandum of understanding with the University of Naples, and another MOU is in progress with the University of Udine in Italy.

Meanwhile, the Consul General of Italy in Karachi, Danilo Giurdanella, expressed his interest and eagerness to open gateways for Pakistani students.

He added that Italian colleges offer programmes linked to tourism, social work, hospitality, and nearly all sectors for Pakistani students after being moved by the friendliness and charity of the Pakistani people.

Danilo Giurdanella highlighted the dilemma that, when it comes to evaluating applications for studies in Italy, very few applications are received from female students. Therefore, he also emphasised the importance of female students and candidates coming forward and applying for scholarships.

Highlighting the importance of learning the Italian language, Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, Vice-Chancellor of Karachi University, stated that learning a language is not just about the language itself but also about understanding its culture and values. During the seminar, alumni, professors, and doctors who graduated from Italian universities shared their experiences and ideas.

They emphasised the need and importance of Pakistani students applying to Italian universities and encouraged students to take advantage of these opportunities, noting that studying at Italian universities can be a game-changer in their lives.

Discussing the challenges faced by female alumni, they mentioned that they never encountered any difficulties in Italy during their stay for studies because the Italian people are very friendly and helpful in every way.

The Programme Officer at the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation, Islamabad, Dr Saira Ahmed, KU Professor Dr Shah Ali Ul Qadar, Dr Abdul Jabbar, and Dr Farah Deeba also spoke on this occasion. Later, the Italian Consulate General Danilo Giurdanella and his delegation visited the Italian Culture Centre established in the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences.