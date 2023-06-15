UrduPoint.com

KU ORIC To Establish IP Desk

The Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC) of the University of Karachi would soon establish an Intellectual Property (IP) Desk so that research going on the campus could be in accordance with the needs and with prior consultation of the industry

The IP desk will be made operational soon and the University of Karachi will be starting an IP certification course immediately.

It was decided during the first meeting of the KU ORIC Steering Committee, which was chaired by the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, and held at the VC Secretariat, said a statement on Thursday.

CEO Dr Essa Laboratory and Diagnostic Center Dr Farhan Essa, the Founder of Osaka Lightening Group Shamim Ahmed, the Manager General Services S. Zia-ul-Haq & Sons Pvt Limited Zakir M. Abowath, the Executive Vice President Meezan Bank Farhan Usmani, the Maheen Salman from Global Business Management Center and KATI attended the meeting while the deans of various faculty, Professor Dr Harris Shoaib, Professor Dr Shah Ali Ul Qadar, Professor Dr Shahina Naz, Professor Dr Farha Iqbal, Dr Asma Tabbasum and others were also present on this occasion.

KU ORIC Director Prof Dr Bilquess Gul gives a comprehensive briefing to the participants of the meeting about the working and activities of ORIC and its Karachi University Business Incubation Centre.

She also highlighted ORIC's functions, objectives, ongoing initiatives, and projects during the meeting and shed light on ORIC's vital role in driving research and innovation at the campus, as well as the achievements of the KUBIC.

She observed that the meeting would prove to be an ideal platform for members of the Steering Committee to engage in fruitful discussions, exchange ideas, and propose strategic directions for furthering research and innovation at the University of Karachi.

Meanwhile, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi highlighted the importance of academia and industry working hand in hand to drive innovation, address real-world challenges, and contribute to the country's socio-economic development.

"By fostering a strong relationship between academia and industry, the University of Karachi aims to create a dynamic ecosystem that supports the transfer of research outcomes to practical applications, facilitates industry-academia partnerships, and promotes entrepreneurship." He reiterated his commitment to providing unwavering support to ORIC and its initiatives, further solidifying the university's position as a hub for research excellence.

He asked the senior faculty and the ORIC team to develop a strategic plan to address regulatory and legal frameworks and to develop marketing and commercialization strategies.

The meeting witnessed enthusiastic participation from academia and industry representatives, who shared their insights and experiences on how collaborative efforts can bring about tangible benefits for all stakeholders.

The participants of the meeting emphasized the importance of research and innovation in the academic landscape.

The discussions focused on identifying opportunities for collaboration, establishing mechanisms for knowledge sharing, and fostering a culture of innovation that thrives on the combined strengths of academia and industry.

The steering committee members acknowledged the significance of fostering an environment that encourages interdisciplinary collaborations with industries to promote scholarly activities and supports the translation of research into real-world applications.

They believed that as the University of Karachi continues its journey towards becoming a leading research institution, the successful inaugural meeting of the ORIC Steering Committee marks a significant step forward.

