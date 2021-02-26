KU sets out for shifting manual governance to most modern ERP solutions: Dr Khalid Iraqi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi has constituted a three-member committee for the implementation of the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) System for the cost and time effective administration system in the campus.

The Committee has been assigned a task to make a successful transition from the current manual business model to a fully automated business model.

He mentioned that in Pakistan, the majority of the public sector universities manage their day-to-day function through a manual system. The University of Karachi would be one of the first public sector universities in the country that moves on to a modern management system.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that by implementing ERP, the varsity would serve its teachers, employees, and students transparently and efficiently. The ERP system would reduce the University's expenditure.

He observed that in the 21st Century, an organization of having 45,000 students, around 1, 000 teachers, and 3, 500 employees managing more than 50 departments and over 20 research centers and institutions, can no longer be administered through a manual system.

"Nowadays universities can hardly compete with the rest of the world without the ERP System.

The ERP will ensure a speedy process of hiring, promotion and financial management in the University." The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi observed that it would help in promoting paper-free culture in the University of Karachi and issuance of computerized roll numbers and smart cards to the students would also be done easily.

"It will expedite the process of attendance, fees payment and holding of examinations and parents will be informed about the attendance and results of their students through SMS. The record of the student will be easily available expediting the examination process and students can get the fees voucher online."He observed that varsities should be role models in the use of technology, and the use of paper must be minimized. With the installation of the ERP System, the KU would be able to save resources and time.

The three-member committee is headed by Professor Dr Imran Ahmed Siddiqui. Dr Imran Siddiqui, who is a professor at the Department of Physics, later called a meeting with section heads of various administrative departments and sections on Friday to share planning and guideline regarding the implementation and deployment of the ERP System throughout the entire working departments of the University of Karachi.