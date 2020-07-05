UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Signs Agreement With Pakistan For Hiring Healthcare Professionals

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 03:00 PM

Kuwait signs agreement with Pakistan for hiring healthcare professionals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Kuwait has signed a government to government bilateral framework with Pakistan to hire its healthcare professionals on regular basis, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari here on Sunday.

"We (have) signed an agreement with the Government of Kuwait to send an increased number of Pakistani doctors, nurses and paramedics to work there," Zulfikar Bukhari tweeted.

He also expressed gratitude to the government of Kuwait for recruiting Pakistani medical professionals on priority.

"I thank our Kuwaiti brothers for preferring Pakistani healthcare professionals, this is a big step towards bringing our 2 great countries further closer," the SAPM added to his tweet.

He also shared the news release of Pakistan's Embassy in Kuwait, which confirmed the development.

According to the news release, the agreement was signed by Undersecretary Ministry of Health, Kuwait Dr. Mustafa Ridha and Ambassador Syed Sajjad Haider on behalf of Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), Pakistan at the premises of Ministry of Health of Kuwait.

The cooperation agreement would institutionalize recruitment of healthcare professionals from Pakistan for Kuwait on regular basis as per requirements of Ministry of Health of Kuwait.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Kuwait Sunday From Government Agreement Employment

Recent Stories

Palestine announces 237 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deat ..

1 minute ago

Kuwait announces 520 new COVID-19 recoveries

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Cape Verde o ..

2 hours ago

US announces 43,000 new COVID-19 cases, 252 deaths

2 hours ago

China launches space-observation satellite

3 hours ago

Local Press: UAE offers splendid model on women’ ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.