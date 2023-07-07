KWSB to get equipment soon for clearing choked sewerage lines: Mayor Karachi

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that 12 suction, 12 jetting and 10 hybrid vehicles will soon be handed over to the Water and Sewerage Board which will help in opening the choke points of the sewage lines in the city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that 12 suction, 12 jetting and 10 hybrid vehicles will soon be handed over to the Water and Sewerage Board which will help in opening the choke points of the sewage lines in the city. Two mobile workshops have also been handed over to the Water Board to improve the sewage system.

He said this on a visit to the factory of Mairaj Limited along with Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Water Board Syed Salahuddin and Project Director Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP).

On this occasion, General Secretary Pakistan People's Party South District Karamullah Waqasi and other officers and elected representatives were also present.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab inspected the mobile workshops and also drove them and said immediate action should be taken on complaints received from any area of the city regarding the sewage system.

He observed that it was necessary to develop the underground sewerage system on better and modern lines to protect the roads and streets of the city from the overflow of sewage and to prevent the roads and streets from falling into disrepair. For this purpose modern and standard machinery is being made available, he added.

He said that the purpose of coming to this factory today was to evaluate the machinery produced here and to provide machinery to the Water and Sewerage Board according to the needs of the city. It will be helpful in keeping it correct and after getting the new machinery, the efficiency of the water and sewerage board in Karachi will be improved, which will provide convenience to the citizens in their daily life and keep the city clean, he said.