Labour Day In Sargodha,rallies Held
Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2024 | 01:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) The labour day was observed here on Wednesday as rallies were held
to mark the day.
A big rally was organized by All Ittefaq Rickshaw Drivers Union which started from Khayyam Chowk
and concluded at Company Bagh after passing through different roads.
Meanwhile, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) organised a rally which started from the People's
Secretariat and concluded in front of the Sargodha Press Club. PPP Senior leader Tasneem
Ahmad Qureshi led the rally and a large number of people participated.
Addressing the rallies, the speakers paid rich tribute to labourers and urged the government
to take further steps for betterment and welfare of labourers.
Recent Stories
Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow
Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference underway at NDU, Islamabad
World Labor Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre
Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah
Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision
Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look
Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid
Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry
Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police foil terrorist attack at check post, seven officials injured39 seconds ago
-
20 shopkeepers fined over profiteering11 minutes ago
-
Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam trains extension workers on Climate-Resilient Farming20 minutes ago
-
Govt committed for economic stability of labourers, workers: CM Sindh1 hour ago
-
Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference underway at NDU, Islamabad1 hour ago
-
CM KP emphasizes importance of hardworking class for societal progress, prosperity2 hours ago
-
Labourers deserve special attention from all sections of society: Amir Muqam2 hours ago
-
PPP to continue support to labourers: Bali2 hours ago
-
Labourers play pivotal role in country's economy: Governor2 hours ago
-
Human Rights Council of Pakistan playing important role in highlighting Kashmir dispute: Saghar2 hours ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city2 hours ago
-
World Labor Day being observed today2 hours ago