Labour Day In Sargodha,rallies Held

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2024 | 01:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) The labour day was observed here on Wednesday as rallies were held

to mark the day.

A big rally was organized by All Ittefaq Rickshaw Drivers Union which started from Khayyam Chowk

and concluded at Company Bagh after passing through different roads.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) organised a rally which started from the People's

Secretariat and concluded in front of the Sargodha Press Club. PPP Senior leader Tasneem

Ahmad Qureshi led the rally and a large number of people participated.

Addressing the rallies, the speakers paid rich tribute to labourers and urged the government

to take further steps for betterment and welfare of labourers.

