Labour department KP asks Ghee Mills owners to resolve suspended employees issue

H'ATTAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Director Labour Department Hattar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faiz Ullah Khan Monday asked the Ghee Mills Hattar owners to resolve the issue of the suspended employees of Ghee Mills till June 8.

According to the details, under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Arif Khan Hattar Police Station Ghee Mills administration and suspended employees negotiations failed without reaching to any conclusion.

Talking to media, the protesting employees said that we were working with Gul Banaspati and Chanyot Enterprises Hattar for the last 27 years, the owners terminated 64 labours without prior one month notice and dues.

They sold out their mills all of sudden.

They further said that when we reached factory the very next day for duty, the gate was locked and gatekeeper told us that the owners had sold out the mills.

The suspended employees protested and held a sit-in at the mill's gate, later the owner Mian Riaz contacted the labours and assured them for the payment of their dues and requested them to call of their protest.