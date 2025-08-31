Labourer dies after falling off under-construction wall

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) A labourer was killed after falling off an under-construction

wall near tehsil Chowk Azam Layyah on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122, labourer Shafiq was working

on an under-construction wall near Madina colony Multan

road, when he fell down accidently and died on the spot.

The rescue team shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters

(THQ) hospital Chowk Azam for a medico-legal formality.

APP/shn