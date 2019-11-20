Labourer dies, two injured in construction building collapse

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :A labourer was killed and two injured when roof of an under construction building caved in the Industrial Estate Hayatabad here on Wednesday.

Soon after the incident, Rescue 1122 ambulances, recovery vehicle and heavy machinery were dispatched to start rescue and relief operation.

The resume team said one labourer recovered from rubble was dead and shifted to hospital.

Search and rescue operation was underway to find third laborer missing under rubble.