Labourer Electrocuted, Three Injured In Khanewal

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 03:13 PM

Labourer electrocuted, three injured in Khanewal

A labourer was electrocuted while another sustained injuries here on Monday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) : A labourer was electrocuted while another sustained injuries here on Monday.

According to the Rescue-1122, labourers were busy in arrangements of a wedding ceremony when they accidentally touched a live wire and got severe electric shocks.

Resultantly, Qamar of Chak 23/14-L died on the spot while Allah Dita, Azhar, Sharif Riaz and Sufyan got severe injuries.

The Rescue-1122 shifted the body and injured to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Mian Channu.

Further probe was underway.

