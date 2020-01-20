Labourer Electrocuted, Three Injured In Khanewal
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) : A labourer was electrocuted while another sustained injuries here on Monday.
According to the Rescue-1122, labourers were busy in arrangements of a wedding ceremony when they accidentally touched a live wire and got severe electric shocks.
Resultantly, Qamar of Chak 23/14-L died on the spot while Allah Dita, Azhar, Sharif Riaz and Sufyan got severe injuries.
The Rescue-1122 shifted the body and injured to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Mian Channu.
Further probe was underway.