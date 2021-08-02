Labourer killed during stone blasting

A labourer was killed during stone blasting process in Sillanwali police limits on Monday

According to police,Muhammad Khalid r/o chak 128-SB,was working for stone crushing industry at Hill 126 SB Block 13 without wearing precautionary equipment when a heavy boulder fell on him during blasting process.

He received critical injuries and was shifted to a hospital in serious condition, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after medico-legal formalities.