UrduPoint.com

Labourer Killed During Stone Blasting

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 01:33 PM

Labourer killed during stone blasting

A labourer was killed during stone blasting process in Sillanwali police limits on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :A labourer was killed during stone blasting process in Sillanwali police limits on Monday.

According to police,Muhammad Khalid r/o chak 128-SB,was working for stone crushing industry at Hill 126 SB Block 13 without wearing precautionary equipment when a heavy boulder fell on him during blasting process.

He received critical injuries and was shifted to a hospital in serious condition, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after medico-legal formalities.

Related Topics

Police Boulder Sillanwali Industry

Recent Stories

Argentina reports 6,083 new COVID-19 cases

Argentina reports 6,083 new COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago
 Russia Registers 23,508 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

Russia Registers 23,508 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

22 minutes ago
 Armenia's Civil Contract Party Nominates Pashinyan ..

Armenia's Civil Contract Party Nominates Pashinyan for Prime Minister

22 minutes ago
 COVID-19 national tally reports highest active cas ..

COVID-19 national tally reports highest active cases, positivity ratio since May ..

22 minutes ago
 Commissioner inaugurates Jashan-e-Azadi tree plant ..

Commissioner inaugurates Jashan-e-Azadi tree plantation campaign

22 minutes ago
 NAB recovers Rs 502 billion in last three years: S ..

NAB recovers Rs 502 billion in last three years: Shahbaz Gill

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.