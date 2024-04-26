Labourer's Body Exhumed To Fix Death Cause
Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2024 | 12:50 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Body of a labourer was exhumed on direction of the local court at suburban area of Daera Din Panah, district Kot Addu here Friday.
Muhammad Sanan was buried two months ago after declaring his death occured in normal way by the factory's owner in Faislabad where he employed.
The brother, Muhammad Muhabbat appealed the court to exhume his brother's body after claiming that the death wasn't happened as normaly.
Citing the suspected death cause, he alleged his brother died after amassing gas into the abdomen by air compressor.
He further said the factory's management swept the matter under carpet to avoid litigation.
According to him, his brother could be saved had the treatment done on time by the factory's management.
Upon the court's order, the body was exhumed under supervision of the area magistrate, Imran Ali.
Surgeon Dr Shahid Khan took the body's samples to test from forensic laboratory.
Police Daera Din Panah said they're awaiting postmortum report and adding that further enquiry would be marked to Faislabad police station.
